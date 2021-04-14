Private Capital Management LLC Sells 21,270 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises approximately 14.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $26,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,516. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,081 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

