Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485,616 shares during the quarter. Asure Software makes up 8.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.74% of Asure Software worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,217. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

