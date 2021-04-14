Private Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

