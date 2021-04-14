Private Capital Group LLC Sells 594 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

