Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.13% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

