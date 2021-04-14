Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nucor by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 261,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.