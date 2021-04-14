Private Capital Group LLC Has $250,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

NYSE C opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

