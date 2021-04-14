Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

MO stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

