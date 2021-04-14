Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

