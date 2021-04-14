Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $59,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.