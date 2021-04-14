Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

