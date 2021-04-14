Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,898 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,877 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

