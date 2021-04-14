Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,959 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

