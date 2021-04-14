Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

