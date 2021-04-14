Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Realogy worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Realogy by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 641,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.