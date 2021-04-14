Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of First BanCorp. worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.