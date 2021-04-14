Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,411 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIC by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIC by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

