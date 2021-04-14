Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,776 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of L Brands worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.27.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

