PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

PSMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

