Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.59 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

