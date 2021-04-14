Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

