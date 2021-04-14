Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.44 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

