Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
