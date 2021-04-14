Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.