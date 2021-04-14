Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

