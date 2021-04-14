Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “above average” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

