Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 12,289 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $11,179,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 8,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

