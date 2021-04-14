Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,309. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

