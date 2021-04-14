Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 25,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

