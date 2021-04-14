Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE MO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,340. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

