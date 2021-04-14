PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

