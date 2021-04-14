Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.