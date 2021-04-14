Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 958 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.41. 195,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

