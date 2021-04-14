Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.