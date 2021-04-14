Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

