Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POSH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.38.

POSH stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last three months.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

