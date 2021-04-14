Polkalokr Achieves Market Cap of $9.41 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $9.41 million and $1.15 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,822,181 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

