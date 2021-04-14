PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PLBY opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

