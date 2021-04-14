Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.46

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.46 and traded as high as $79.68. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 52,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

