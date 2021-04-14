Piper Sandler Raises Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $6.00

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

