Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,056,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.