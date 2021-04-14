Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

