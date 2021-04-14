Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MAV opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.14.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

