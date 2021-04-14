Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MAV opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.14.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
