Pinkcoin Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $133,553.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00475899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.89 or 0.03447070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000129 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,924,516 coins and its circulating supply is 426,664,080 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

