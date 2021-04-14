Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.