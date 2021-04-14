Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,660 shares of company stock worth $23,420,132 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 268,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.