Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 511 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

