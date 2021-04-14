Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.65 and a 200 day moving average of $427.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.