Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.76. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,455,047 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

