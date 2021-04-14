Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $30.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSXP. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

PSXP opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

