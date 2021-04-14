Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $38.97

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.97, but opened at $40.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $8,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

