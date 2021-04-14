Phantasma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $943,363.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $68.10 million and $943,363.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,822.44 or 0.99888462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005469 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

